Blake Lively praises her ladypool look from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere

Blake Lively can’t get enough of her ‘LadyPool’ look at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.



The 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday, 26 July, and shared some insights from the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere held in New York City On Monday, July 22.

At the premiere, Lively donned a custom deep red off-the-shoulder catsuit by Versace.

The Gossip Girl alum's dress is inspired by her character in the Marvel movie, Lady Deadpool which is Lively's surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the post, Lively gushed over her "LadyPool couture".

Lively began her caption with, “What a night the love & joy that was felt watching @deadpoolmovie was almost as potent as what I felt when I arrived and - once again - matched the carpet. This time with my perfect date @gigihadid.”

She went on to say, "I took too many photos to share in one post. But I had to post these especially to call out the real hero of the night, @versace for making me the most stunning custom LadyPool couture I could’ve ever dreamed of. It is actual art."

"The work & love that was put into this piece is nothing short of divine,” she further praised.

She thanked Christian Louboutin for her matching boots and designer Judith Leiber fot the custom black bomb-shaped wristlet.

"And to @louboutinworld for always coming in with the most stunning finisher. To @judithleiberny for forever making me smile w your whimsical bags," she added.

"Thank you to all the fans who came out, dressed to impress, THAT you did. You made the night feel something close to magic,” Lively concluded her caption.