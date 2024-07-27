Taylor Swift reveals she was her own stylist in THIS album

Taylor Swift just revealed the name of the album she styled herself for!

The 34-year-old Grammy winning artist stated Folklore was the album that can be regarded as a one-woman show when it came to styling herself for the album cover.

During her second performance in the German city, Hamburg, for her sensational Eras Tours, she told the crowd how her eighth album was made during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

According to a fan-recorded video, as Swift was preparing for her Folklore segment of the concert night, that also happened to be the four-year anniversary of the record, the Lover crooner told her audience how she did her own hair, makeup and styling for the album shoot.

“You can’t have hair and makeup. You can’t have wardrobe. You just have to do it yourself,” Swift could be heard telling her spectators.

“So, I called my friend who has some woods behind her house and was like ‘Can I take some pictures in your forest.’ She said yes. I ordered all these night gowns online and brought them and did my own hair and makeup and just was like, ‘I guess I’ll braid it, I don’t know,'" she revealed.