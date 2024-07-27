Hugh Jackman's divorce gets a laugh in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman’s real-life divorce is brought up as a joke in his new movie.



The 55-year-old actor did not hesitate and let his personal matter to become a punchline in Deadpool & Wolverine.



In the movie Jackman starred alongside the Proposal actor Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool while Hugh reprised his role as Wolverine.

During one of the shots when Renolds’s character Deadpool introduces Wolverine, he jeers at Jackman’s split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

"He's usually shirtless but he let himself go since the divorce," Deadpool said to Jackman’s Wolverine character who later is shirtless in a few scenes of the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackman and Deborra Lee publicly revealed that they are separating their ways in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

The pair share two kids together 23-year-old Oscar and 19-year-old Ava.

Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine featured multiple gags and punchlines including jokes about Reynolds and Jackman’s home and nods to Reynolds's wife Blake Lively



Moreover, the film’s screenplay is written by Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Reynolds and it is helmed by Shawn Levy.