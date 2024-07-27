Chris Pratt takes joke on Hugh Jackman’s height to another level

Chris Pratt poked fun at Hugh Jackman while his son met his favorite actor.



The 46-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, July 25, and posted a picture of himself meeting Deadpool & Wolverine costars with a funny twist.

Pratt met Ryan Reynolds in a movie theater ahead of watching his latest film.

The Tomorrow War actor humorously photoshopped his son Jack’s face with Hugh Jackman’s face and joked about the Wolverine actor’s seemingly shorter height.

He began his caption with, "So freaking excited for Deadpool & Wolverine!!!”

Pratt went on to anticipate the new film saying, “Going to be HUGE!!! We’re seeing it Saturday! Have you got your tickets?"

The Jurassic World star then gave a shout-out to his son’s favorite actor.

“Ryan is my son’s favorite actor,” he said adding, “Which hurts.”

"And what a treat to finally meet Hugh Jackman. I thought he’d be taller. Let’s go!!" he jokingly concluded his caption.

Reynolds rushed into the comment section to continue the joke by commenting, “Hugh has a 6’2” face. But in person… bam. 4’11”. It’s crazy,”

While his wife Blake Lively chimed in saying "Perfection.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pratt shares his 11-year-old son Jack with his wx wife Anna Faris.