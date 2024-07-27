Post Malone drops 'craziest' track in collaboration with Luke Combs

Post Malone and Luke Combs just dropped their latest single, that might just be a visualization of people’s nightmares.

The country music artist and the American rapper, who has made a recent genre shift to country music, teamed up for a collaboration titled, Guy for That, released on Saturday.

This song also comes along with an official music video that shows the musical duo taking an unexpected journey through the city of Nashville.

The 29 and 34-year-old, both can be seen waling out of a building and into a porta-potties before a truck carrying compact toilets surprisingly starts driving.



As the vehicle stops, Malone and Combs find themselves in the middle of Nashville and decide to deliver an improvised performance for fans on Broadway. "Craziest piss of my life," says Malone as the video pans to the original location.

Guy for That is the third single from Post Malone’s upcoming and sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, that is slated for an August 16 release.

This song’s following Malone’s recent tracks, I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen and Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton.