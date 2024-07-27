Photo: Emma Stone wasn’t ready for husband’s transformation after fame: Report

Emma Stone is reportedly shocked to see her husband Dave McCary transform from a geek to a Hollywood hunk.

For those unversed, Emma and Dave tied the knot in September 2020 and welcomed their first baby a year after that.

Over the years, Dave has reportedly switched up his wardrobe, and it has seemingly worked wonders for his personal style.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Dave’s emergence as a serious Hollywood director has coincided with his emergence as a straight-up Hollywood hunk.”

“He’s grown into an actual hot guy and it seems like the last person who has realized that is Emma!” the source also added.

“They’re working together more and more, and will shoot a film together before the end of the year,” the insider shared and noted, “but I still don’t think Emma saw this coming.”

“Remember, Dave was a certified comedy nerd when Emma met him,” the insider mentioned.

They also addressed, “Over the last eight years he’s grown into this confident, serious guy that people can’t get enough of being around!”

In conclusion, the source declared, “Women are finally starting to see Dave as a sex symbol and she wasn’t ready for that.”