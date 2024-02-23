 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady makes peace with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen a year after heartbreaking divorce, source

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady ready to tie the knot again a year after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady is reportedly ready for a committed relationship a year after parting ways from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

Brady, who was linked to Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk following his divorce, is said to be ready to move on with his life as he makes peace with the Brazilian model.

According to In Touch Weekly, the former NFL quarterback and the supermodel had a lot of fights during the final few months of their marriage.

Their split was not amicable; however, the two have now made peace with each other for the sake of their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

Brady and Bündchen have “learned to communicate a lot better” since their divorce, said the insider, adding, “They’ve always insisted they want each other to succeed, but they truly mean it now.”

The insider said the athlete “had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce,” but “he’s doing great now,” the source insisted.

“The past year has made a world of difference,” they continued. “He’s embraced co parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele.”

The tipster said Tom Brady “cringes at the idea of being called an ‘eligible bachelor,’ he’s open to romantic commitment.”

“He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele.

