Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No.1

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer’s bold move to opt for an unconventional genre for her latest album Renaissance Act I stirred some mixed reviews. But her latest win in the genre has drawn significant attention to the artist.

Beyoncé marked a milestone as the first black singer to take the top spot on the country charts, and a music legend wasted no time in congratulating the singer.

Dolly Parton took to her Instagram account to share her joy and wrote, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

The statement comes after Beyoncé revealed that the second part of her album, Renaissance Act II would be country after the first part focused on only Dance tracks.

It is worthy to note here that previously the 9 to 5 singer also remarked that she would love if ‘someone like Beyoncé ’ would re-record Jolene and expressed admiration for her talent.