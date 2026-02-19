Jason Bateman almost quit Hollywood in early 20s: Here's why

Jason Bateman reveals alternate career plan after bidding farewell to Hollywood

Ozark famed Jason Bateman has made a surprising revelation about his career.

The 57-year-old Primetime Emmy Award winner enjoyed big success during his 20s as he featured in big movies namely Juni, Hancock and Up in the Air.

Amid all the success, Jason felt that there was no steadiness in his career and was convinced of quitting Hollywood in his early age.

He even had an alternate plan for his career after leaving acting.

The Black Rabbit star revealed that he would have owned a little coffee shop in Western Europe and would have been friends with the locals there.

"I would’ve bought a little coffee shop in some small town in Western Europe, learned the language and made local villager friends”, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Bateman confessed that he would have enjoyed wearing an apron and sitting at everyone’s table to have a chat.

He stated, "It sounds so stupid, but I would’ve walked around with a little apron on and sat at everyone’s table and just had a quaint, little life — and I bet I would have loved it."

But after 2000s, Jason’s career started to take a turn after he was cast in Arrested Development, which turned out to be a massive hit, reversing his decision to step away from showbiz.