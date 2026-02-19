Kristen Bell cast as Amy Rose in 'Sonic 4': Internet reacts

'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was confirmed last year soon after the release of the third installment.

The post-credits scene for the third Sonic movie teased the addition of new character Amy Rose to the franchise.

Finally, the makers have found the right artist to voice the titular character.

Kristen Bell, known for doing the voice over in Frozen movies, has been taken on board to lend her vocals for Amy Rose in Sonic 4.

Actor Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film series, also took it to his Instagram to confirm the news. He posted a picture of himself with Bell; both holding the miniatures of their characters in their hands.

He wrote, “We have our Amy Rose!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!!”

Fans React To Kristen Bell’s Casting As Amy Rose:

Ever since, Kristen’s role has been confirmed in the new Sonic movie, fans have been going crazy as they believe that the upcoming sequel is going to be a blast. They gave a warm welcome to the Nobody Wants This actress.

One of them commented beneath Ben’s post, “Welcome to the Sonic Movie family, Kristen Bell!!! What a great casting choice!!!”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “OOO, SHE’S PERFECT!!! Welcome to the Sonic Family @kristenanniebell!!! Can’t wait to hear your take on Amy.”

Other comments read, “Have no fear, Amy Rose is here!” and “THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE SO COOL!”

Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set to be directed by Jeff Fowler, will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves as Shadow, Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.

The film is expected to release on March 19, 2027.