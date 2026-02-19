Priyanka Chopra shines in 'The Bluff' as Nick Jonas heartfelt tribute wins fans

Nick Jonas showers admiration on Priyanka Chopra at The Bluff Los Angeles premiere

As The Bluff made its grand debut in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas celebrated not just the movie, but Priyanka Chopra’s dual role as star and producer.

The Gut Punch hitmaker took to Instagram to share a carousel of moments from the Los Angeles premiere of the action thriller held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Joe Jonas’s brother poured heartwarming praise for his partner of eight years into a caption that read,

“An incredible night celebrating The Bluff. @priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.”





He added, “Big congratulations to the entire cast and crew on such a powerful and beautifully made film. Can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrilling ride that is The Bluff, out February 25th on @primevideo.”

The post quickly became a highlight amassing more than 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The Citadel star stole the spotlight wearing a daring leather corset-style gown while Nick carried a more understated blazer-and-trousers look.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, the swashbuckling thriller promises sword fights, tactical traps, and high-stakes adventure.

With Chopra leading alongside Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Córdova, the film is set to stream globally on Prime Video beginning February 25, 2026.