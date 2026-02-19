Lana Del Rey drops new music video: Fans react to bizarre artistic choice

Lana Del Rey has ended her fans’ long wait for music by dropping the music video for her latest single, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.

The singer-songwriter has further confirmed that her tenth studio album, Stove, is still on schedule for a release this year.

While the newly debuted song is going to be the third single on the upcoming album, confirmed Pitchfork.

Lana’s new music video featured her trademark haunting vocals, her husband Jeremy Dufrene, and an interesting artistic choice.

The 40-year-old artist has gained a bit of a reputation for breaking out of the industry practice of professionally curated aesthetics for music releases, instead opting to put together comparatively rough edits for her material and even creating album covers using what is usually speculated to be the editing tool Picsart.

A practice which started with the release of her 2021 album, Blue Banisters, the move later became an endearing running joke among her fandom.

Similarly, the visuals featured in her new music video appeared to lack high production value, with fans chiming in for the bizarre artistic choice which actually lines up with her recent aesthetic choices.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey announced the release of the White Feather video via her Instagram, thanking the people who helped her shoot it.



