Michelle Yeoh follows up Berlinale controversy with Walk of Fame honour

Michelle Yeoh became the latest honouree to receive her own star at the historic Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The Malaysian-born actress was joined by her film industry peers, including filmmaker Ang Lee and her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Ke Huy Quan.

Others present at the ceremony were the directors behind her Oscar winning performance, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, actresses Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, filmmakers Paul Feig and Jon M. Chu, and Academy President Janet Yang.

Michelle delivered a heartfelt address at the occasion, admitting that her “path from Malaysia to here wasn’t a straight line” and thanking those who helped her along the way.

“The star may have been one way, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible,” she said.

She further dedicated the star to her mother and late father, saying, “This is our star.”

“And thank you to each and every one of you for being here, showing your love and support to me all the way, always,” her speech concluded.

Michelle Yeoh’s Walk of Fame honour came after she drew intense backlash for her apolitical remarks at the Berlin Film Festival a few weeks ago.

During a press conference at the event on February 13, the global star refused to discuss “the political situation in the US” and said that she wanted to “concentrate on what is important for us, which is cinema.”

The comments were some of the earliest among many similar remarks at the ongoing Berlinale which were later followed up by actors like Neil Patrick Harris and Rupert Grint.

However, the public pointed out Michelle’s championing of representation at the time she was campaigning for the Academy Awards back in 2023 as part of politics, while she later ended up winning the best actress prize for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.