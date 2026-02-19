Tom Cruise fans push back as ninth 'Mission: Impossible' looms

'Hamnet' director to reportedly direct Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 9'

Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible franchise has just received an update about the ninth sequel, but fans are not quite happy about it.

Earlier today, reports came out suggesting that the 63-year-old has teamed up with Hamnet and Eternals director Chloe Zhao for Mission: Impossible 9.

Rumours have it that the Chinese filmmaker will be writing and directing the new action-packed film.

However, there is no official confirmation about the new by Tom or Chloe, but the rumours have already made fans unhappy and surprised.

Fans Protest as 'Mission: Impossible 9' is Reportedly in Works:

The Jack Reacher actor’s followers believe that the actor needs to do other roles now, biding farewell to Ethan Hunt.

Meanwhile, some are surprised to hear the speculations, considering that The Final Reckoning (2025) was allegedly released to end the franchise as there was one line said by Tom in the film, “I need you to trust me one last time.”

After the rumours surfaced on the internet, fans strongly reacted to them saying, "They need to just end these movies already. The last one wasn’t very good."

Another fan questioned, "Why does T.C. keep making the same movie?" A third franchise fan wrote, "I thought the final Reckoning was literally going to be the finale?"

One social media user commented, "Nah man. It ended perfectly. No more please."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning ended on a perfect note with Ethan Hunt completing his final mission.

It featured Tom alongside Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.