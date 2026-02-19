Who helped Jason Bateman get sober? Read on

Jason Bateman opened up about the turning point that led him to finally get sober, and it came from his wife, Amanda Anka.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that “tension” at home pushed him to make the change.

“Amanda and I definitely had a few negotiations about the point at which the [partying] spigot was going to completely turn off,” Bateman recalled.

“She’d be like, ‘This drip, drip, drip is annoyingly unpredictable, Jason.’”

He added that while he initially thought his sobriety was still months away, he realized ending the cycle sooner would ease the strain on their marriage.

“If I could land this plane now, it would alleviate a lot of the tension, so let’s just f ing do it.”

The American actor explained that he had seen friends hit “chilling” lows with drinking and wanted to avoid the same fate.

Despite his struggles, he remained focused on his career, even skipping his high school diploma to film Teen Wolf Too.

That determination eventually paid off, with breakout roles in Arrested Development and Ozark cementing his place as a household name.

His career began in childhood, with early appearances on Little House on the Prairie, but it was the unconventional sitcom Arrested Development that catapulted him to new fame.

More recently, Bateman voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia 2.