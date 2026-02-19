 
Geo News

Who helped Jason Bateman get sober? Read on

Jason Bateman is widely known for his work in ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Ozark’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

Who helped Jason Bateman get sober? Read on
Who helped Jason Bateman get sober? Read on

Jason Bateman opened up about the turning point that led him to finally get sober, and it came from his wife, Amanda Anka.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that “tension” at home pushed him to make the change.

“Amanda and I definitely had a few negotiations about the point at which the [partying] spigot was going to completely turn off,” Bateman recalled.

“She’d be like, ‘This drip, drip, drip is annoyingly unpredictable, Jason.’”

He added that while he initially thought his sobriety was still months away, he realized ending the cycle sooner would ease the strain on their marriage.

“If I could land this plane now, it would alleviate a lot of the tension, so let’s just f ing do it.”

The American actor explained that he had seen friends hit “chilling” lows with drinking and wanted to avoid the same fate.

Despite his struggles, he remained focused on his career, even skipping his high school diploma to film Teen Wolf Too.

That determination eventually paid off, with breakout roles in Arrested Development and Ozark cementing his place as a household name.

His career began in childhood, with early appearances on Little House on the Prairie, but it was the unconventional sitcom Arrested Development that catapulted him to new fame.

More recently, Bateman voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia 2

Michelle Yeoh follows up Berlinale controversy with Walk of Fame honour
Michelle Yeoh follows up Berlinale controversy with Walk of Fame honour
Kristen Bell cast as Amy Rose in 'Sonic 4': Internet reacts
Kristen Bell cast as Amy Rose in 'Sonic 4': Internet reacts
Priyanka Chopra shines in 'The Bluff' as Nick Jonas heartfelt tribute wins fans
Priyanka Chopra shines in 'The Bluff' as Nick Jonas heartfelt tribute wins fans
Peter Greene, known for ‘Pulp Fiction', cause of death revealed
Peter Greene, known for ‘Pulp Fiction', cause of death revealed
Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's debut sparks Brad Pitt buzz
Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's debut sparks Brad Pitt buzz
Shia LaBeouf hit with another setback: New Police records surface
Shia LaBeouf hit with another setback: New Police records surface
Inside Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's doomed relationship: ‘A lot of drama'
Inside Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's doomed relationship: ‘A lot of drama'
Is Stephen Colbert exiting show sooner than planned?
Is Stephen Colbert exiting show sooner than planned?