'Harry Potter' franchise is expected to launch a TV series of the hit fantasy movie

Harry Potter TV series set to release on THIS date

Harry Potter is geared to make its comeback to the small screens in 2026 in the form of a TV series which will be available to stream on Max.

As reported by Variety, the first TV show installment of the hit movie is expected to hit the OTT streaming service in 2026.

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav revealed that the forthcoming series would have seven running seasons, each of which will be an adaptation of the best-selling, fantasy books J.K. Rowling wrote.

Reflecting on how the last Harry Potter film from Warner Bros. Pictures was released more than a dozen years ago, Zaslav said, “We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter.”

Zaslav also revealed that he met with author J.K. Rowling regarding the show along with the chairperson of Warner Bros. Television, Channing Dungey as well as HBO and Max content boss, Casey Bloys.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team. Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” Zaslav expressed.

The Harry Potter TV series cast has not been announced yet; however, Warner Bros. Television has said that it will feature a brand-new cast.