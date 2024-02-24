Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are enjoying family time in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is making memories with Travis Barker and her kids in Australia.

Kourtney is in Australia for Travis band Blink-182’s tour stop in the country. The couple are enjoying their time in Sydney with her children, Reign Disick, 9 and Penelope, 11.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos from the trip, writing, “Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!”





A clip featured a sunset view from the balcony of the family’s hillside resort. It overlooked a patio, a swimming pool and a dining area. The stunning balcony view also featured the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city’s beautiful skyline.

The next snaps showed Kourtney chilling with her legs up in the conservatory of the resort, while another photo featured a mirror selfie of her and daughter Penelope.

While Kourtney and Travis’ newborn son Rocky Thirteen couldn’t be seen in the photos, his play mat did appear.

Travis and Blink-182 had their last performance in the city on Saturday. The band will now head to Melbourne, where they will perform three shows and conclude the Australian leg of their world tour.