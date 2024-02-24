 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian shares family photos from Travis Barker's Sydney tour stop

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are enjoying family time in Sydney

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are enjoying family time in Sydney
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are enjoying family time in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is making memories with Travis Barker and her kids in Australia.

Kourtney is in Australia for Travis band Blink-182’s tour stop in the country. The couple are enjoying their time in Sydney with her children, Reign Disick, 9 and Penelope, 11.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos from the trip, writing, “Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!”


A clip featured a sunset view from the balcony of the family’s hillside resort. It overlooked a patio, a swimming pool and a dining area. The stunning balcony view also featured the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the city’s beautiful skyline.

The next snaps showed Kourtney chilling with her legs up in the conservatory of the resort, while another photo featured a mirror selfie of her and daughter Penelope.

While Kourtney and Travis’ newborn son Rocky Thirteen couldn’t be seen in the photos, his play mat did appear.

Travis and Blink-182 had their last performance in the city on Saturday. The band will now head to Melbourne, where they will perform three shows and conclude the Australian leg of their world tour.

Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong video
Emily Ratajkowski puts trolls where they belong
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before video
‘Vultures 1': Kanye West conquers Billboard chart he's never topped before
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Justin Timberlake expresses gratitude for his family: 'I'm just happy'
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Update about Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen after the split
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing video
Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame