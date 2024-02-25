 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know

'Naruto' film adaptation is expected to be produced by Lionsgate

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Naruto live-action adaptation: Heres what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know

Naruto, one of the most famous manga of all time is now under works to make its debut as a live-action film adaptation.

According to Variety, Lionsgate signed the deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who would be taking the helm of the live-action film adaptation of this classic manga.

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation. We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen,” Cretton said.

This announcement was made by the chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, who revealed that the movie will be based on the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Regarding the film, Masashi Kishimoto himself stated, “When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto.”

“After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto,” he further stated.

Naruto is read and watched widely, till this date in 60 countries and territories with over 250 million copies printed since its release in 1999.

Its story line revolves around an adolescent ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who has the ambition of becoming his society’s protector as well as leader, known as the village ninja.

Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'