'Naruto' film adaptation is expected to be produced by Lionsgate

'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know

Naruto, one of the most famous manga of all time is now under works to make its debut as a live-action film adaptation.

According to Variety, Lionsgate signed the deal with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who would be taking the helm of the live-action film adaptation of this classic manga.

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation. We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen,” Cretton said.

This announcement was made by the chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, who revealed that the movie will be based on the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto.

Regarding the film, Masashi Kishimoto himself stated, “When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto.”

“After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for Naruto,” he further stated.

Naruto is read and watched widely, till this date in 60 countries and territories with over 250 million copies printed since its release in 1999.

Its story line revolves around an adolescent ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who has the ambition of becoming his society’s protector as well as leader, known as the village ninja.