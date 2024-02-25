Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: Winners list (Live)

Sunday, February 25, 2024
The 30th annual ceremony for SAG Awards is being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles where 15 categories of motion pictures and television, including stunt actors, are being honored.
Here is a live updating list from the awards:
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (WINNER)
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession (WINNER)
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (WINNER)
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (WINNER)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef (WINNER)
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef (WINNER)
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us (WINNER)
The Mandalorian
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (WINNER)