Cillian Murphy suggests a new business idea for Olivia Thirlby

Cillian Murphy receives another honour for his iconic performance in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Photo: Cillian Murphy suggests a new business for Olivia Thirlby

Cillian Murphy is reportedly impressed with the creativity of Olivia Thirlby.

On Saturday, the Oppenheimer hitmaker bagged another award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at 2024 SAG Awards.

The Irish actor began his accepting speech by remarking, "Oh my goodness."

"This is extremely, extremely special to me, because it comes from you guys," he added.

Cillian Murphy went on to address his latest project’s team and said, "Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family. Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies.'"

He even suggested a new business idea for Olivia Thirlby, who seemingly came up with the term “Oppenhomies” for the flick’s wide fan base.

"That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby. So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s--- out of it because someone else will,” he continued.

Referring to his co-stars, which included Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., Cillian lauded, “Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you," Cillian gushed before signing off from the speech.