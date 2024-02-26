 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cillian Murphy suggests a new business idea for Olivia Thirlby

Cillian Murphy receives another honour for his iconic performance in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Photo: Cillian Murphy suggests a new business for Olivia Thirlby
Photo: Cillian Murphy suggests a new business for Olivia Thirlby

Cillian Murphy is reportedly impressed with the creativity of Olivia Thirlby.

On Saturday, the Oppenheimer hitmaker bagged another award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at 2024 SAG Awards.

The Irish actor began his accepting speech by remarking, "Oh my goodness."

"This is extremely, extremely special to me, because it comes from you guys," he added.

Cillian Murphy went on to address his latest project’s team and said, "Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family. Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies.'"

He even suggested a new business idea for Olivia Thirlby, who seemingly came up with the term “Oppenhomies” for the flick’s wide fan base.

"That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby. So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s--- out of it because someone else will,” he continued.

Referring to his co-stars, which included Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., Cillian lauded, “Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you," Cillian gushed before signing off from the speech. 

Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
SAG Awards pays tribute to late stars during the ‘In Memoriam' segment
SAG Awards pays tribute to late stars during the ‘In Memoriam' segment
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle video
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare