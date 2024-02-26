Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson divorce was finalized on September 13, 2024

Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith just opened up about her divorce from Joshua Jackson which was filed back on September 13, 2023 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

According to The Times, the 37-year-old British actress and model, said that though she filed for divorce from the 45-year-old star however she is trying her best to think positively about the rather tough decision.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working, And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," the Queen & Slim star told the outlet.

Smith then proceeded to reflect on the fact if a person is being true to themselves and continued, "If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

"I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!" Jodi Turner-Smith concluded, expressing how her time with ex-husband, Joshua Jackson still remains dear to her.