Tuesday, February 27, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William giving Kate Middleton ‘space' after abdominal surgery

Experts believe Prince William has changed pace and has decided to act as a ‘shield’ to Kate Middleton

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Royal experts have just weighed in on the current dynamic between Prince William and Kate, now that she is recuperating in the hospital.

Former press secretary Ailsa Anderson has issued these claims and statements.

She broke everything down while speaking to GB News and admitted, “I think William will try and shield her from as much of that pressure as possible.”

“I hear they've gone to Sandringham for half term week next week, to recuperate.”

Read More: Palace shares Kate Middleton health update after Prince William ‘pulls out from work

“And I think he will try and give her as much space as she needs to recuperate,” she also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed, this has come shorty after the couple began receiving flack for not taking on more of a work load for the sake of their family life. But in the eyes of Ailsa “Give them a break! For Prince William, family and duty go hand in hand.”

