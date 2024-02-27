 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

The Palace has just announced a major update bout Kate Middleton after Prince William pulled out from engagements

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Palace shares Kate Middleton health update after Prince William ‘pulls out' from work

Buckingham Palace has just announced a major update about Kate Middleton’s heath status after Prince William stepped down from an official commitment due to ‘personal reasons’.

according to reports the Princess of Wales is “doing well” since her abdominal surgery occurred.

The news has been brought forward just a while after it was revealed that Prince William won’t be attending the memorial service for late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle.

This also comes just a few weeks after experts began citing an ‘induced comma’ when talking about Kate Middleton’s health status.

At the time royal expert Concha Calleja boke everything down and said, “The operation was serious in itself.”

But “afterwards, there were even more serious complications. And the doctors had to make a very quick decision, which was to induce her into a coma. And that was it. The princess did not go into a coma, she was induced.”

