BLACKPINK's Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO' MV

Jennie makes history as the first ever female K-Pop artist to have reached 1 billion views on a YouTube video.



On February 19, Jennie’s hit song SOLO garnered more than billion views, leading Jennie to become second-ever K-Pop artists to reach this milestone after PSY’s Gangnam Style in 2012.

For those unfamiliar, Solo was released in 2018 as her first song away from the band. The song was a commercial success at the time, hitting the top spot on Billboard K-Pop Hot 100.

However, BLACKPINK, as a group, has acheived billion YouTube views before with Ddu-du-Ddu-du music video exceeding 2 billion.

The quartet dropped their last single The Girls last year, which was a part of a mobile video game, BLACKPINK THE GAME, and is currently on hault while the members explore individual career activities with Lisa announcing her acting debut and Jennie set to re-launch her solo career after half a decade.

On the other hand, Jisoo launched her own label Blissoo following in Jennie and Lisa’s footsteps with Odd Atelier (OA) and LLOUD, respectively.