 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO' MV

Jennie from Girls band ‘BLACKPINK’ achieves historic milestone with her 2018 song ‘SOLO’ MV amassing billion views

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, February 29, 2024

BLACKPINKs Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO MV
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes K-Pop history with ‘SOLO' MV

Jennie makes history as the first ever female K-Pop artist to have reached 1 billion views on a YouTube video.

On February 19, Jennie’s hit song SOLO garnered more than billion views, leading Jennie to become second-ever K-Pop artists to reach this milestone after PSY’s Gangnam Style in 2012.

For those unfamiliar, Solo was released in 2018 as her first song away from the band. The song was a commercial success at the time, hitting the top spot on Billboard K-Pop Hot 100.

However, BLACKPINK, as a group, has acheived billion YouTube views before with Ddu-du-Ddu-du music video exceeding 2 billion.

The quartet dropped their last single The Girls last year, which was a part of a mobile video game, BLACKPINK THE GAME, and is currently on hault while the members explore individual career activities with Lisa announcing her acting debut and Jennie set to re-launch her solo career after half a decade.

On the other hand, Jisoo launched her own label Blissoo following in Jennie and Lisa’s footsteps with Odd Atelier (OA) and LLOUD, respectively.

Trouble in Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber paradise?
Trouble in Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber paradise?
Meghan Markle's ‘clever' swipe at King Charles' monarchy unearthed
Meghan Markle's ‘clever' swipe at King Charles' monarchy unearthed
Kanye West to get earful from Bianca Censori's dad over her ‘trashy trophy' outfits
Kanye West to get earful from Bianca Censori's dad over her ‘trashy trophy' outfits
Margaret Qualley gets candid about instant spark with Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley gets candid about instant spark with Jack Antonoff
Richard Lewis, renowned comedian, breathes his last at 76
Richard Lewis, renowned comedian, breathes his last at 76
Theme for Meghan Markle's podcast revealed as she ditches celebrity guests
Theme for Meghan Markle's podcast revealed as she ditches celebrity guests
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?
Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public video
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health
Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous
Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous