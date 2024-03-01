 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85

Anne Whitfield encountered an accident which led to her demise

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, March 01, 2024

Anne Whitfield, White Christmas star breathes her last at 85
Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85

Anne Whitfield, who starred in the 1954, universal, holiday classic White Christmas, passed away.

As reported by PEOPLE, the actress’ family announced her tragic demise at the age of 85.

Whitfield died on February 14, at Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington, surrounded by her family.

According to her obituary, Whitfield encountered an “unexpected accident” during a walk in her neighborhood, which resulted in her death.

“Through the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish,” her family noted.

“Just this past December during the holidays, Annie was able to watch White Christmas with her family on the movie’s 70th anniversary,” Whitfield’s obituary further read.

Anne Whitfield is most well-known for her role of Susan Waverly in White Christmas, a character which she landed at the age of 15.

Whitfield was one of the most prolific actresses of the industry who has made many appearances on television.

She starred in episodes of Peter Gunn, Manhunt, The Untouchables, Rawhide, The Donna Reed Show, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Six Million Dollar Man and Emergency!

Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive in India to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Rihanna, A$ap Rocky arrive in India to perform during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Prince William to become ‘protector and shield' to Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons
Kim Kardashian to follow Kris Jenner for parenthood lessons
Will Kate Middleton leave Adelaide Cottage after latest health update?
Will Kate Middleton leave Adelaide Cottage after latest health update?
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry pens book on ‘abuse, abortion' suffered during pandemic
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry pens book on ‘abuse, abortion' suffered during pandemic
Kate Middleton, Prince William make first joint statement amid health worries video
Kate Middleton, Prince William make first joint statement amid health worries
Millie Bobby Brown unveils Jake Bongiovi's cinematic proposal
Millie Bobby Brown unveils Jake Bongiovi's cinematic proposal
Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on
Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on
Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness video
Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'