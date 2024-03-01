Anne Whitfield encountered an accident which led to her demise

Anne Whitfield, 'White Christmas' star breathes her last at 85

Anne Whitfield, who starred in the 1954, universal, holiday classic White Christmas, passed away.

As reported by PEOPLE, the actress’ family announced her tragic demise at the age of 85.

Whitfield died on February 14, at Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington, surrounded by her family.

According to her obituary, Whitfield encountered an “unexpected accident” during a walk in her neighborhood, which resulted in her death.

“Through the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish,” her family noted.

“Just this past December during the holidays, Annie was able to watch White Christmas with her family on the movie’s 70th anniversary,” Whitfield’s obituary further read.

Anne Whitfield is most well-known for her role of Susan Waverly in White Christmas, a character which she landed at the age of 15.

Whitfield was one of the most prolific actresses of the industry who has made many appearances on television.

She starred in episodes of Peter Gunn, Manhunt, The Untouchables, Rawhide, The Donna Reed Show, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Six Million Dollar Man and Emergency!