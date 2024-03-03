 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping

Starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, Babylon raked only $15 million domestically

Damien Chazelle isn’t exactly positive about having Babylon as a part of his filmography.

Starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the 2022 film only made $15 million domestically against an $80 million budget, and won no awards.

Damien, who has Oscar-winning movie La La Land and Whiplash to his name, is now certain that having a flop movie in his resume is not going to help him fund future projects.

Chazelle knows that having Babylon on his resume isn’t going to help funding for future projects, as he noted during.

“Certainly, in financial terms, Babylon didn’t work at all,” he admitted in an interview with TCM’s Talking Pictures podcast.

“You try to not have that effect on what you’re doing creatively, but, at some level, it can’t help but affect it. But maybe that’s OK? I have a very mixed mind about it. Who knows. Maybe I won’t be able to get this one made. I have no idea. We’ll have to wait and see,” he explained.

Damien further added, “I’ve been head in the sand. I’ve been sort of busy writing. So I’ll get a real taste of how it’s changed or not [since Babylon] once I get to finish this script and try to actually get it made.”

Moreover, he revealed that won’t get a budget of Babylon size anytime soon, “I’m in a sort of trepidations state of mind, but I have no illusions.”

