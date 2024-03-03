BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert

BLACKPINK Lisa attended Taylor Swift's second 'Eras Tour' concert on March 3, 2024

BLACKPINK Lisa just attended Taylor Swift’s second Eras Tour concert in Singapore, on March 3, 2024.



Many videos on social media platforms went viral where fan-recorded videos show the Thai rapper at the Lover singer’s show.

On March 3, 2024, Taylor Swift held her second Eras Tour show at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Lalisa Manobal can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble, comprised of a mini skirt and a hoodie at the aforementioned show.

The Pink Venom singer's tour manager, Alice, could also be seen accompanying the K-pop idol, in the video.

Reportedly, BLACKPINK’s Lisa landed in Singapore, at the Changi Airport on February 29, 2024

Ever since her arrival in Singapore, rumors about the LaLisa hit-maker attending Taylor Swift's concert in the Southeast Asian country spread like wildfire across all social media platforms.

Those rumors quickly turned to reality as a number of Swiftie’s spotted Lisa at the concert and reacted to her presence.

A fan commented, “i guess she went there after all.”



Meanwhile, a month ago Lisa's bandmate, Rosé, also made headlines when she attended the Eras Tour concert held in Tokyo.