 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert

BLACKPINK Lisa attended Taylor Swift's second 'Eras Tour' concert on March 3, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

BLACKPINK Lisa just attended Taylor Swift’s second Eras Tour concert in Singapore, on March 3, 2024.

Many videos on social media platforms went viral where fan-recorded videos show the Thai rapper at the Lover singer’s show.

On March 3, 2024, Taylor Swift held her second Eras Tour show at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Lalisa Manobal can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble, comprised of a mini skirt and a hoodie at the aforementioned show.

The Pink Venom singer's tour manager, Alice, could also be seen accompanying the K-pop idol, in the video.

Reportedly, BLACKPINK’s Lisa landed in Singapore, at the Changi Airport on February 29, 2024

Ever since her arrival in Singapore, rumors about the LaLisa hit-maker attending Taylor Swift's concert in the Southeast Asian country spread like wildfire across all social media platforms.

Those rumors quickly turned to reality as a number of Swiftie’s spotted Lisa at the concert and reacted to her presence.

BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert

A fan commented, “i guess she went there after all.”

Meanwhile, a month ago Lisa's bandmate, Rosé, also made headlines when she attended the Eras Tour concert held in Tokyo. 

Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans video
Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans
Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud video
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere