Emily Blunt has been nominated for her role Best Supporting Actress in 'Oppenheimer'

Emily Blunt reveals her date for the Oscars

Emily Blunt wants her special ones by her side at the Oscars.

The 41-year-old actress recently sat with her co-stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. for PEOPLE’s annual Oscar portfolio.

When asked who she will be bringing to the ceremony as her date, Emily replied: “I'm going to bring John and I'm hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for it.”

The actress, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oppenheimer, added, "It's my dad's birthday that weekend!"

Sadly, Emily’s two young daughters will be rooting for their mom from home, "I think the kids may stay up and watch it.”

This won’t be the first time the actress will be bringing her folks Joanna and Oliver Blunt to an awards ceremony as the trio also attended the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards last month.

When asked about the success of her role of Kitty Oppenheimer, Emily replied, “I'm just happy we have each other. I feel like we've been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of."