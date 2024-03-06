'Riverdale' star KJ Appa part ways with Clara Berry after 4 years of dating

Riverdale’s KJ Appa and French model Clara Berry called it quits after four years together and a two-year-old son

The duo initially sparked breakup rumours in December 2023, when KJ wiped all pictures of Clara from his Instagram account and fans noticed that the last KJ appearance on Clara’s profile was in 2021.

However, it was in 2024 that the model herself confirmed that she is no longer Veronica to KJ Appa’s Archie.

In a now surfacing TikTok video, Clara was asked if she is in a relationship, to which she responded enthusiastically with a ‘No, I’m free’ in her native French language and continued, “You can see that I’m happier, no?”.

The French influencer also insisted that everything is ‘going well’ post-split and asserted that it’s better to part ways and lead happy lives than stay together in a wrecked relationship.

Clara went on to admit the struggles of sharing her child’s custody and confessed, “I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life. That is something that is hard to accept.”

Despite the change, Clara revealed that her son is handling the situation very well and is ‘very happy’.

As Clara suggested, the pair seems to be on good terms as they were seen hugging at the Paris Fashion Week on March 5.



For those unfamiliar, KJ Appa and Clara Berry had been private about their relationship since the start, but KJ did tease about having a love interest in 2019 during WIRED’s Autocomplete interview, where he said he was ‘in love’.

The Hate You Give star made his relationship Instagram official in February 2020 when he posted an intimate picture of the couple and captioned it with the words,” Coup de foudre” (Translation: Love at first sight).

The two have been ever since packing on PDAs all over social media. In May 2021, KJ updated his fans that the duo was expecting their first child together which was born later that year in September and was named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.