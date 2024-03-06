Drake Bell speaks out about past abuse as a child actor

Drake publicly alleges abuse he faced as a child actor by nickelodeon’s dialogue coach

Drake Bell speaks publicly about Sexual Abuse as a child actor

Drake Bell, a former child star at Nickelodeon, is all set to go public in the upcoming Discovery Investigation series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV with allegations of sexual abuse against Brian Peck who worked as a dialogue coach for Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show.

A teaser for the fourth part of the documentary was revealed on Tuesday, March 4, showing the Nickelodeon past crew and cast members and ended with Bell’s entry.

A press release from Investigation Discovery says, “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a s** offender.”



Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving a minor. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a s** offender in October 2004.

Drake Bell starred for The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002 on Nickelodeon and in 2004 he was starred as main character in Drake & Josh.

He was also starred in a trilogy of The Fairly OddParents movies on Nickelodeon. Bell was also the voice of 'Spider-Man' (Peter Parker) in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man on Disney XD.