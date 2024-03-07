Reports suggest promoters across the continents decline Kanye West's requests to get space to showcase 'Vultures 1'

Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one

Reportedly, Kanye West is struggling to book a venue across the continents for his new hit album, Vultures 1. Many promoters want to forgo the money instead of hosting what they call a controversial rapper in their stadiums.



Apart from receiving a resounding no from European owners, their Asian and Australian counterparts likewise allegedly declined his requests after his series of headline-grabbing controversies over the years.

In an apparent desperate bid to pressure promoters to give space to him, Ye shared a list of 25 expected venues for the concert — which an experienced tour manager called the worst decision he had ever seen in its lengthy career.

"The goal was to put pressure or lobby to get access and be able to do his shows in the list of venues that he showed on his post," the person told The U.S. Sun.

The professional noted, "But we all know that it’s clearly very complicated for him to be able to do shows or tours with his reputation and the controversies he has been involved in."

Calling the post shocking, the industry veteran said, "It's not a good way to try and start talks."

"These places would prefer to not make money than have Kanye perform a show there. I don't think the situation will change anytime soon, either."