Friday, March 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut

Cillian Murphy's youngest son landed his first feature film alongside an A-list cast of 'Klara And The Sun'

Melanie Walker

Friday, March 08, 2024

Cillian Murphy's son Aran set to make Hollywood debut

Cillian Murphy's son Aran is ready to enter Hollywood.

According to the Mirror, the Oppenheimer star’s children Malachy (aged 18) and Aran (aged 16), whom he shares with wife Yvonne McGuinness, have already chosen their career paths.

While the eldest son is interested in pursuing music, Aran has decided to follow in his father's footsteps as he recently got signed by a firm named Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, known for working with A-listers like Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and Will Smith.

A source told the outlet: “Aran is only young but already has a stellar team behind him. The future looks very bright indeed.”

Cillian's lookalike son will be making his debut in Taika Waititi's film Klara And The Sun which will also be starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

As per the publication, Aaran landed a role in the Thor director's new movie, which is an adaptation of a sci-fi novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, and will be playing a character named Rick, who is a best friend and neighbour of Josie (played by Mia Tharia). 

