Prince William has also been urged to break silence on Kate Middleton's health condition

What is Prince William’s top priority as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery?

A royal expert has reflected on Prince William’s top priority as Kate Middleton is recuperating from abdominal surgery and King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.



Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Lauren Chen has claimed that it is "very understandable" that Prince William's priority is his wife Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the Princess of Wales recovers from surgery.

She told GB News America: "We know that he's going to be ascending to the throne sooner rather than later, perhaps, depending on the King's health.

The royal author further said, "I hate to almost cast a dark shadow over this, but it's simply true. Kate Middleton has been a huge part of the royal presence, especially since Meghan and Harry have left, so it goes to show how much the British public is looking to them for representation of their country."

Chen also discussed Kate's current health condition and the lack of transparency from Kensington Palace, urging Prince William to "provide an update" himself on how she was doing in her recovery.

Chen explained: "It's perhaps understandable that he didn't attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece, but I don't blame people who are starting to wonder, if things really are that bad with Kate Middleton that her husband is unable to perform his duties, perhaps we should have an update.

"Obviously we expect privacy for the royals when it comes to serious matters, but I think ultimately this just goes to show how important Kate and William specifically have become to the Royal Family."