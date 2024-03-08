 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'next strong pillars' of royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton's presence in the monarchy can provide "consistency, longevity and stability to the throne"

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 08, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'next strong pillars' of royal family

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been dubbed "the next strong pillars of the Royal Family”, like Queen Elizabeth was before the couple, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Lauren Chen believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are "more important" to the Royal Family than King Charles.

Read More: King Charles wants work as His Majesty ‘loves' his people

The royal commentator said that there is "so much public affinity" for the future king and queen of Britain.

The royal expert told host Mark Dolan that Prince William is "not just representing himself and his family, but really the nation" in recent months.

Chen praised William and Kate and said their presence in the monarchy can provide "consistency, longevity and stability to the throne".

She continued, "Obviously we expect privacy for the royals when it comes to serious matters, but I think ultimately this just goes to show how important Kate and William specifically have become to the Royal Family."

Also Read: Meghan Markle wants to encourage women on TV after ‘mum experience'

The royal expert made these remarks as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment and Kate Middleton is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

