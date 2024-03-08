When will King Charles abdicate and Prince William become King?

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment and his heir Prince William and Queen Camilla have stepped in for major roles for the monarchy

When will Prince William become King amid calls for King Charles abdication?

Britain’s King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate for his son Prince William as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment following his diagnosis last month.



Now, a royal expert has reflected on King Charles abdication and revealed when Prince William will become king of the Britain.

Royal commentator Lauren Chen told GB News America "We know that he [Prince William] is going to be ascending to the throne sooner rather than later, perhaps, depending on the King's health.”

"I hate to almost cast a dark shadow over this, but it's simply true,” Chen believes.

Last month, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which reads: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Meanwhile, despite his health woes, a royal source told the Mirror, "King Charles is determined to keep going. What people don't realise is just how much King Charles loves the people. He adores them. He has waited so long for this role and will do his very best while he is being treated. "