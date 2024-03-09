 
Find what positive role Benny Blanco plays in Selena Gomez life

Benny Blanco reportedly helped Selena Gomez in boosting of her self-esteem after she struggled with mental health issues

For Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco became the most fortunate thing that happened to her. In one such instance, the pop icon has issues related to her shape. However, the record producer boosted her self-esteem in a big way.

"Selena is in a much better place now," the source referred to the actress's long issues with mental health, along with Lupus.

Doubling down on Selena’s positive energy, the insider revealed, “Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” noting, "She's no longer hung up on what other people think about her."

Giving background to the Grammy winner’s past struggles, the confidante confessed to OK! Magazine.

“When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions" when she would read online comments about herself, which always left her feeling defeated.”

But after dating the music producer for less than a year, Selena believes “she trusts Benny," adding, "Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."

