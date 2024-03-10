Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson's new movie 'Madame Web' proved to be a box office failure

Photo: Sydney Sweeney treated differently from Dakota Johnson for 'Madame Web' troll?

Sydney Sweeney seemingly escaped the critique of Madame Web’s producers, but Dakota Johnson fell a victim to it.

As fans will know, the Anyone But You star cracked a 'lighthearted' joke during her Saturday Night Live monologue after her new movie failed to impress the audiences.

In this show, Sydney referred to her two hit shows Anyone But You and Euphoria, followed by a joke about her not-so-successful gig in Madame Web.

“You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria.' You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,'” the 26-year-old star joked in her opening monologue last Saturday.

Lately, a mole squealed to Daily Mail that Madame Web’s bosses are not cross at Sydney for her banter at the SNL.

“It is OK to joke about your movie not doing well and even lean into the bad reviews like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL with her monologue,” they said about the Anyone But You hitmaker.

However, the production team reportedly found Dakota’s scathing comments about the movie's failure 'disrespectful and unprofessional.'

“But producers and Sony aren't laughing over Dakota's continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn't taking any responsibility for its lackluster results,” the insider shared.

The backlash comes after Dakota said that the movie's higher ups were responsible for its lack of success in an interview with Bustle.

The source went on to reveal the damage Dakota’s comments have done to her image as an actress by saying, “Dakota is being looked down on over her talk of the film because everyone in the production is thinking, what if the movie was still the same but also a box office gem?”

In conclusion, the source said that the film's production team also highlighted that if the scenario were different, Dakota “would be talking about sequels and probably praising herself over its good fortune.”