Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper, who is rumoured to be dating Gigi Hadid, raised eyebrows with their sizzling chemistry last month

Photo: Gigi Hadid reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper SAG chemistry?

Gigi Hadid seemingly wants Jennifer Aniston to stay away from her beau Bradley Cooper.

As fans will know, Friends’ Jennifer Aniston and Maestro’s Bradley were first romantically linked after starring together in 2009’s rom com He’s Just Not That Into You.

Nevertheless, the duo seemed pretty much into each other during their Screen Writers Guild Awards stage appearance and sparked speculations related to reignited chemistry, as per Life & Style.

Following these rumours, a tipster tattled about Bradley’s alleged girlfriend that “Gigi doesn’t know Jen, but she’s heard enough.”

The insider even mentioned that while the supermodel might not dictate Bradley’s friendship choices, “she’d rather he and Jen didn’t hang out.”

These speculations come after a source reported to Page Six that the A-listed couple is planning to “hard launch” their nearly 6-month-old relationship at the 2024’s Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on 10th March.

“I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside,” they claimed about the celebrity pair before signing off.