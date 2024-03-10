 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour

King Charles has been graciously pleased to appoint Prince Edward to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle

Eloise Wells Morin

Britain’s King Charles has awarded his younger brother Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward with the highest honour of Scotland, the Order of the Thistle.

The royal family shared a stunning photo of Prince Edward and announced King Charles major decision.

Read More: Princess Kate shares first official photo amid recovery on Mother's Day: See pic

The post reads: “On the occasion of The Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday tomorrow, His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint His Royal Highness to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

It further says, “The Duke joins 16 Knights and Ladies, The Queen, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Rothesay as Royal Knights of the Thistle, the highest honour in Scotland.”

Reacting to the post, one royal fan said: “Well deserved. HRH and the Duchess of Edinburgh are both hard working royals and it seems 2 lovely people too. Happy 60th Birthday.”

Also Read: King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

Royal expert Richard Palmer said about the photo, Prince Edward is pictured by Chris Jelf at Bagshot Park with his family’s dogs: Teal, a Labrador; Mole, Cocker Spaniel; and Teasel, a Labrador puppy.

