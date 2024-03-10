Princess Kate shares first official photo amid recovery on Mother's Day: See pic

Princess Kate has shared a message on Mother's Day along with a photo with her children

Princess Kate has shared a message on Mother's Day along with a photo with her children

The Princess of Wales is celebrating Mother’s Day as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Princess took to social media to share a never-before-seen photo of herself with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom smiled wide for the camera as they stood around their mom.

The photo is said to be taken by William, the Prince of Wales, who’s become more hands-on with their kids as Kate recovers.





Kate underwent “planned abdominal surgery” on January 17 and stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Kensington Palace’s statement said she’d return to work after Easter.

The mom-of-three became surrounded by rumors of declining health due to her absence from the public eye for around two months. Fans were worried the Princess of Wales’ surgery was more serious than the Palace let on. Rumors circulated that she was in a coma, while more reports suggested she may take nine months to return to royal duties.

The widely circulating rumors forced Kensington Palace to respond, stating, "The princess continues to be doing well."

Prince William’s spokesperson also responded to the speculation: "His focus is on his work and not on social media."