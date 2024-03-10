Kate Middleton says, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over Kate Middleton’s first photo and statement after her abdominal surgery.



Angela shared her thoughts while commenting on royal expert Roya Nikkhah’s post.

Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter and reposted Kate Middleton’s photo with caption: “NEW picture and message from the Princess of Wales with George, Charlotte and Louis thanking the public for “kind wishes and continued support” as she recovers from surgery.

“The photograph of Kate and the kids was taken by the Prince of Wales at Windsor earlier this week.”

Reacting to it, Angela tweeted, “So lovely to see. Perhaps people can stop coming up with ridiculous reasons she's not telling everyone about her illness.”

She also reposted ITV’s news story titled, “First official photo of Princess of Wales after abdominal surgery” on X, saying “So happy to see our Princess looking so well.”

Earlier, Kensington Palace released new photo of Kate Middleton with her sweet message after her abdominal surgery.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”







