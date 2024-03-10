Kate Middleton says “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day”

Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first official portrait with her children following planned abdominal surgery in January.



Palace shared the photo of Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the message of the future queen on social media.

The post reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

However, the Princess of Wales went without her wedding ring in the new photo. She went entirely without jewellery, in an unusual move for the royal.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said: “WHERE’S YOUR RING??!”

This comment sparked new debate beneath the post with one saying, “I also remove my ring when I am at home.”

Another said “She is at home.”

The third commented, “She’s recovering from surgery. Maybe her fingers are swollen and it doesn’t fit or she doesn’t wear it when she’s at home like many people.”

“Nobody is concerned about rings when they’re in recovery. That’s probably the least of her worries,” the fourth reacted.