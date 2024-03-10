Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis photo was taken in Windsor earlier this week by Prince William

Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton

Prince William has turned a photographer for his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Kensington Palace shared the first official photo of the Princess of Wales after her surgery on Sunday.

The photo also features Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The adorable photo was shared with Kate Middleton’s first message as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton says in her message on Mother’s Day: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The post also reveals that the photo was taken by Prince William.



Royal expert Richard Palmer also disclosed that the Princess of Wales was photographed with her children in Windsor earlier this week by Prince William.