 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis photo was taken in Windsor earlier this week by Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton

Prince William has turned a photographer for his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace shared the first official photo of the Princess of Wales after her surgery on Sunday.

Read More: Princess Kate shares first official photo amid recovery on Mother's Day: See pic

The photo also features Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The adorable photo was shared with Kate Middleton’s first message as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton says in her message on Mother’s Day: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The post also reveals that the photo was taken by Prince William.

Also Read: King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

Royal expert Richard Palmer also disclosed that the Princess of Wales was photographed with her children in Windsor earlier this week by Prince William.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report video
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
Amid Oscar season Angela Bassett gives tips on handling defeat
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
King Charles awards Prince Edward with new honour
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more video
'SNL': Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang hilariously reimagine ‘Moulin Rouge' medley with hits from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, more
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences
Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses changing style preferences