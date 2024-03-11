Monday 11 March is Commonwealth Day but both King Charles and Kate Middleton will be missing for the annual service

King Charles makes first major statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy

Britain’s King Charles has shared his first major statement amid fresh controversy sparked following Kate Middleton’s latest photo.



Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s first photo after her surgery in January to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The photo was shared with Kate Middleton’s sweet message which reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Shortly after palace issued the image, several top news agencies retracted the photo of the Princess of Wales with flagging concerns about the image being manipulated.



According to royal expert Chris Ship, at least three international pictures agencies refuse to distribute photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (AP) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”.

Amid these claims, King Charles issued his statement as the monarch recorded a video message to be played to all 56 Commonwealth countries.

King Charles says, “I will continue to serve you, to the best of my ability.”



