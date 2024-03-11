 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton poses to show ‘fun-loving' side with children

Kate Middleton has shown her joyful side with new Mother’s Day photos

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton has showcased a playful side to herself in new portrait.

The Princess of Wales, who posed alongside her three children for Mother’s Day, seemed energetic in front of the camera.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "This photo seems to be showing us a glimpse of the energetic, active and fun-loving version of Kate," Judi added.

She adds: "Kate's arms are around her two youngest children in a protective gesture and all three children look relaxed, with their open-mouthed laughter and smiles looking reasonably spontaneous and unforced."

"What we have is a warm, dimpled and very congruent-looking smile rather than the performed royal type of smile. What seems to be Kate’s body language ‘tell’ comes from her eye expression though," Judi notes.

