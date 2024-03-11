Experts have just started discussions on Meghan Markle’s potential return to Instagram

Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims

Recently rumors began swirling about the Duchess of Sussex planning her return to @meghan Instagram account however, in lieu of the recent slew of online bullying its been reported that the possibility might be moot.

PR expert Rhea Freeman also weighed in on the conversation recently began the topic by questioning the Duchess’ desire to return to a platform that instigated “bullying and abuse” during the course of her pregnancy with Lilibet.

“Will Meghan make a comeback to Instagram?” Ms Freeman began the chat by admitting, cause “based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent.”

Before concluding she also added, “The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated.”