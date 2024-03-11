 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims

Experts have just started discussions on Meghan Markle’s potential return to Instagram

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims
Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims

Recently rumors began swirling about the Duchess of Sussex planning her return to @meghan Instagram account however, in lieu of the recent slew of online bullying its been reported that the possibility might be moot.

PR expert Rhea Freeman also weighed in on the conversation recently began the topic by questioning the Duchess’ desire to return to a platform that instigated “bullying and abuse” during the course of her pregnancy with Lilibet.

Read More: Oscars host Jimmy Kimmels brutal jibe at Prince Harrys looks

“Will Meghan make a comeback to Instagram?” Ms Freeman began the chat by admitting, cause “based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent.”

Before concluding she also added, “The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated.”

Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at Oscar 2024
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Princess Kate's uncle Gary breaks silence on Mother's Day photo row
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke video
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to ‘insulting' Jimmy Kimmel joke
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest video
Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA video
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy video
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue