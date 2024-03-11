Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel made a brutal swipe at Prince Harry's appearance after Oprah Winfrey interview

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Sussexes stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and claimed that the royals had been concerned about how dark Prince Archie would be. Kimmel joined the many hosts and experts who shared their opinions on the royal fall-out at the time.

Kimmel quipped that the royals should’ve wished for Archie to look more like Meghan than Harry.

He joked that the event "will surely go down in history as the most shocking gender reveal party of all time."

“Meghan claims she was silenced during her time in the U.K. and after watching this last night, I have to say, I believe it," he added.

He joked: "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin."

"And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry,” he joked.

During his Oscars monologue, Kimmel took a jibe at Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr.’s past struggle with drug addiction.

“And Robert Downey Jr., one of the highest points of his career. But Robert has been” - when RDJ pointed to his face, Kimmel added: “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?”

Downey Jr. remained unimpressed with the joke and kept a stern face as it fell flat in the audience. Kimmel also crossed Emma Stone when he pointed a joke at the intimate scenes in her movie Poor Things, leading her to call him “p***k.”