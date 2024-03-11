Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s esteem is at total risk of being ground into a mist given the current trajectory of their brand

Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into a mist

Meghan Markle have just been issued a dire warning about their esteem and its risks of getting grounded into mist.

Claims like this, regarding the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by author Michael Cole.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent piece for Epress UK.

In it he touched on the Duchess’ rebranding plans and said, “With the exception of one or two contrarian columnists who try to stick up for Meghan, the British mainstream Press has been uniformly down on the Duchess ever since she and her husband hurriedly fled to Canada with their newly-born son Archie and then set up their Californian Camelot on an exclusive hilltop north of Los Angeles.”

“Radio phone-in programmes and talk television channels, principally GBNews and TalkTV, have been united in their condemnation of the Sussexes.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return



He also went on to add, “Initially spurred by Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the Royal Family, this media disdain for a good looking, wealthy, highly privileged couple with two beautiful and healthy children -- not forgetting their rescue chickens -- has grown to the point that Prince Harry now feels compelled to tell a High Court judge that he fears for the safety of his wife and children if they do not receive round-the-clock armed Metropolitan Police protection, if and when they enter this country.”

Before concluding Mr Cole also said, “With every snipe, barb, jibe and disobliging reference to the senior members of his family, the once guaranteed esteem of the Sussexes as royals, with the magic letters H.R.H. in front of their names, disappears like Scotch mist.”