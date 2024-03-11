 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for causing too much of a commotion to forget

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to rebrand will not be as successful in the UK because people won’t forget how “enormous” a problem they became for the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments regarding the couple’s future.

The conversation itself arose once it became known that the Sussexes have asked a UK-based PR agency to rep their rebranding.

Per Mr Fitzwilliams, “Now that [being Meghan's PR 'guru' in the UK] is a Sisyphean challenge” and “really, it is.”

This comes despite the expert admitting, “To be fair, she's always done something on International Women's Day, regarding herself as a feminist, there's no doubt that what she says gets a tremendous amount of coverage, but not necessarily favourable coverage.”

“But if she's seeking to rehabilitate her reputation here and in Europe, I simply don't see it.”

After all “The Sussexes are far, far less popular in the States, but as far as Britain is concerned they've been at rock bottom for a very long time.”

Before concluding he also went on to add, “For four years they've caused enormous problems for the Royal Family and people simply don't forget that.”

