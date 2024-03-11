Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand

Meghan Markle has just been urged to start looking for a PR genius in order to save herself and her rebranding

Experts have just issued a grave warning to Meghan Markle, as she and Prince Harry attempt to re-brand Archewell into Sussex.com outside the virtual world.

Claims like this, regarding the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by author Michael Cole.

The topic arose when the writer began discussing Meghan’s decision to sign up with a UK based PR agency to work on her rebranding.

According to Mr Cole, “If I were advising her at that meeting, I would report that The Good Ship Sussex is holed below the waterline -- at least when it is within British territorial waters.”

Especially since “It will take monumental efforts and a lot of time to restore the reputation she held when she was walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, by Harry’s father, her own father Thomas Markle being estranged from her for years.”

All in all, “It will take a PR genius to restore that level of public approval” and its important to come to terms with the fact that “the admiration that the actress from Suits enjoyed at that moment has steadily diminished since.”

Before signing off Mr Cole also chimed in on what he believes to be the tipping point and added, “The descent really began with the interview three years ago conducted by her friend Oprah Winfrey in which she accused an unnamed senior member of the Royal Family of questioning Prince Harry about the skin tone of the then unborn son, Archie.”