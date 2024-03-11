 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand

Meghan Markle has just been urged to start looking for a PR genius in order to save herself and her rebranding

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand

Experts have just issued a grave warning to Meghan Markle, as she and Prince Harry attempt to re-brand Archewell into Sussex.com outside the virtual world.

Claims like this, regarding the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by author Michael Cole.

The topic arose when the writer began discussing Meghan’s decision to sign up with a UK based PR agency to work on her rebranding.

According to Mr Cole, “If I were advising her at that meeting, I would report that The Good Ship Sussex is holed below the waterline -- at least when it is within British territorial waters.”

Read More: Meghan Markle pausing comeback imminently after bullying claims

Especially since “It will take monumental efforts and a lot of time to restore the reputation she held when she was walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, by Harry’s father, her own father Thomas Markle being estranged from her for years.”

All in all, “It will take a PR genius to restore that level of public approval” and its important to come to terms with the fact that “the admiration that the actress from Suits enjoyed at that moment has steadily diminished since.”

Before signing off Mr Cole also chimed in on what he believes to be the tipping point and added, “The descent really began with the interview three years ago conducted by her friend Oprah Winfrey in which she accused an unnamed senior member of the Royal Family of questioning Prince Harry about the skin tone of the then unborn son, Archie.”

Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls video
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Kanye West revolts against orthodox system of music business? video
Kanye West revolts against orthodox system of music business?
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement
North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo video
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted